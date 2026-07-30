Saudi Arabia Reports Substantial Budget Deficit in Q2 2026

Saudi Arabia is facing significant economic challenges as it reported a budget deficit of 34.3 billion riyals ($9.14 billion) for the second quarter of 2026. This figure was shared through Saudi state television, referencing data from the finance ministry.

The nation's financial shortfall underscores ongoing fiscal pressures exacerbated by fluctuating oil revenues and increased public expenditure. Analysts are closely watching how the Saudi government plans to address this deficit while maintaining economic growth targets.

The finance ministry's report illustrates the balancing act required to manage the nation's financial health amidst global economic unpredictabilities. The deficit announcement may influence future policy decisions and economic strategies.