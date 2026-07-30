FA Cracks Down on Discrimination with New Sanctions

The English FA has introduced stricter sanctions for Premier League players found guilty of discrimination, mandating a minimum 10-match ban for aggravated offences. These measures aim to reinforce the fight against such conduct, as outlined in the FA's updated sanction guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 19:54 IST
FA Cracks Down on Discrimination with New Sanctions
  • Country:
  • England

In a decisive move against discrimination, the English Football Association has announced that Premier League players found guilty of such offences will face a minimum 10-match ban. This comes as part of strengthened sanction guidelines to combat aggravated breaches.

The FA stated that these enhanced measures are essential to address the reprehensible conduct observed in the league. The updated guidelines now obligate Regulatory Commissions to impose a standard suspension of no less than 10 matches for these offences.

The governing body underscored the importance of these changes in their mission to tackle discrimination and uphold the integrity of the game.

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