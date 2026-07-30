Microsoft's Forecasts Ignite Optimism Amid AI Spending Concerns

U.S. stocks rallied as Microsoft's strong forecasts alleviated fears about hefty AI spending. Despite concerns, technology stocks surged after the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Market indicators showed mixed signals with growth prominence shifting among tech giants and notable profits from Starbucks while Meta faced financial strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 19:42 IST
Microsoft's Forecasts Ignite Optimism Amid AI Spending Concerns
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U.S. stocks ascended on Thursday, driven by Microsoft's impressive forecasts that eased worries about corporate AI expenditures. The software giant saw a 15% leap, fueled by expectations of exceeding sales and cloud growth predictions. Concerns had been mounting over AI-related costs at major tech firms despite robust earnings reports.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq experienced volatility, dropping 10% from its June peak, with Meta shedding 9% due to a significant decrease in free cash flow, attributed to expensive AI ventures. These developments unfolded as the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates, injecting confusion regarding future monetary policies.

The Dow Jones rose by 0.56%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1.12% and 2.22%, respectively. The Philadelphia chips index saw a revival, climbing 6.7% after a losing streak. Economic indicators showed growth slowdown amid a widening trade deficit, affecting investment strategies moving forward.

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