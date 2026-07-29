Sberbank Eyes Increased Loan Provisions Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, announced on Wednesday its potential plans to boost loan-loss provisions after Ukrainian drone attacks hit Wildberries' warehouses, affecting the finances of online retailers and their suppliers.

The bank noted a decline in the credit quality of online retailers, with around 300 businesses now looking to restructure their loans. CFO Taras Skvortsov indicated that while no decision had been finalized, the financial conditions and future cash flows of these entities had weakened.

Sberbank, which saw its second-quarter net profit rise by 21%, plays a pivotal role in lending to major e-commerce platforms like Wildberries and Ozon. Although recent attacks targeted only Wildberries, the broader financial stability of its clients allows the bank to remain cautiously optimistic.