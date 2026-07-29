Sberbank Eyes Increased Loan Provisions Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, may increase loan-loss provisions after Ukrainian drone attacks on Wildberries' warehouses affected online retailers and suppliers. Sberbank is monitoring credit quality, with some 300 businesses seeking loan restructuring. The bank reported a 21% net profit increase in Q2 but remains cautious on full-year impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:08 IST
Sberbank Eyes Increased Loan Provisions Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, announced on Wednesday its potential plans to boost loan-loss provisions after Ukrainian drone attacks hit Wildberries' warehouses, affecting the finances of online retailers and their suppliers.

The bank noted a decline in the credit quality of online retailers, with around 300 businesses now looking to restructure their loans. CFO Taras Skvortsov indicated that while no decision had been finalized, the financial conditions and future cash flows of these entities had weakened.

Sberbank, which saw its second-quarter net profit rise by 21%, plays a pivotal role in lending to major e-commerce platforms like Wildberries and Ozon. Although recent attacks targeted only Wildberries, the broader financial stability of its clients allows the bank to remain cautiously optimistic.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026