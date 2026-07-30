AI Shopping Tools Fail to Enforce 'Made in USA' Claims

A study conducted by Columbia Law School reveals that Amazon and Walmart's AI shopping assistants can identify false 'Made in USA' product labels, yet these tools are not being fully utilized to address misleading claims.

Despite the technological capacity, the companies' AI systems often provide business-focused justifications for not acting on the detections, suggesting a reluctance due to economic priorities. The report underscores the responsibility of policymakers to step in and ensure consumers are accurately informed.

Former FTC chair Lina Khan, now at Columbia, emphasizes the importance of action to prevent consumer deception, noting past urging by the FTC for these retailers to maintain honest product claims. The ongoing case against Amazon's alleged monopoly adds another layer to the discourse on AI's role and the necessity for regulatory intervention.