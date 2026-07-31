Wall Street Soars: Microsoft's AI Boost Sparks Chip Stock Rally

Wall Street ended on a high note Thursday, with a marked uptick in chip stocks and Microsoft achieving its biggest daily percentage gain in 18 years. This surge followed a promising sales forecast that calmed fears of excessive AI infrastructure spending. Microsoft's value soared by $450 billion, marking Wall Street's greatest-ever single-day increase.

The tech giant's quarterly sales and cloud growth exceeded expectations, reporting below-estimate capital expenditures and projecting sustained cash generation through its newly commenced fiscal 2027. Meanwhile, investors, previously shaken by heavy AI spending at top tech companies, saw some relief, despite recent cash-flow concerns from Alphabet and Tesla.

Among chip stocks, Micron Technology jumped 18%, Sandisk surged 26%, and AMD rose 13%. As Amazon's stocks face performance challenges, Apple's significant market share allows it to surpass Nvidia. Amid fluctuating rates, the S&P 500 rose 1.66%, reflecting the dynamic macroeconomic environment and investor sentiment.