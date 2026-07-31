Forging Ties: South Korea and Chile's Mineral Pact

South Korea and Chile have solidified their diplomatic relations by signing five memorandums of understanding. A significant focus is the partnership on lithium and copper supply chains, which aims to enhance cooperation in these critical mineral resources following a summit in Santiago between leaders of both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:52 IST
Forging Ties: South Korea and Chile's Mineral Pact
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  • Country:
  • Chile

South Korea and Chile have taken a significant step in solidifying their bilateral relations by signing five key memorandums of understanding. This development follows a dynamic summit in Santiago between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast.

The agreements include an important partnership focused on the mineral resources sector, specifically targeting cooperation on lithium and copper supply chains. This comes as both countries seek to strengthen their positions in the global market for these vital commodities.

This diplomatic move could greatly impact the supply chain dynamics and economic collaboration between the two nations, marking a new era of cooperation and shared interests.

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