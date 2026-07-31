Power Shift: England's Mayors to Gain Income Tax Revenue Share

Andy Burnham, now Prime Minister, is spearheading a devolution initiative to empower local mayoralties across England by granting them a share of locally generated income tax revenue. This initiative aims to decentralize power from London, boost regional job creation, and improve community infrastructure and public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 03:00 IST
Power Shift: England's Mayors to Gain Income Tax Revenue Share
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Andy Burnham, the new Prime Minister, is set to allocate a portion of income tax revenue to mayors in England as part of a strategy to decentralize the British state and move power away from London. The former Greater Manchester mayor has made devolution a top political priority.

To manage this initiative, Burnham has established Number 10 North, a Manchester-based extension of his Downing Street office. The objective is to spur job creation and economic growth across the UK. Burnham, reflecting on his own frustrations with Westminster in the past, emphasized his commitment to not replicating those oversights in his current role.

Under Burnham's plan, more taxes raised within communities will remain locally, enabling leaders to enhance public transport, housing, and employment opportunities. Starting next spring, mayors will receive a larger share of local revenue such as business rates. Details of further fiscal policies, including income tax retention, will be outlined in a budget later this year.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026