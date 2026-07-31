Power Shift: England's Mayors to Gain Income Tax Revenue Share
Andy Burnham, now Prime Minister, is spearheading a devolution initiative to empower local mayoralties across England by granting them a share of locally generated income tax revenue. This initiative aims to decentralize power from London, boost regional job creation, and improve community infrastructure and public services.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Andy Burnham, the new Prime Minister, is set to allocate a portion of income tax revenue to mayors in England as part of a strategy to decentralize the British state and move power away from London. The former Greater Manchester mayor has made devolution a top political priority.
To manage this initiative, Burnham has established Number 10 North, a Manchester-based extension of his Downing Street office. The objective is to spur job creation and economic growth across the UK. Burnham, reflecting on his own frustrations with Westminster in the past, emphasized his commitment to not replicating those oversights in his current role.
Under Burnham's plan, more taxes raised within communities will remain locally, enabling leaders to enhance public transport, housing, and employment opportunities. Starting next spring, mayors will receive a larger share of local revenue such as business rates. Details of further fiscal policies, including income tax retention, will be outlined in a budget later this year.
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