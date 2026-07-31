ADB approves $250 million loan for Tbilisi bypass project

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$250 million loan to support construction of a major bypass around Tbilisi, a project designed to reduce traffic congestion, improve freight movement and strengthen Georgia's position as a regional transport hub linking Asia and Europe.

The investment will fund two sections of the Tbilisi Bypass Road, an important upgrade to the country's East–West Highway and the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 2, a key trade route connecting Central Asia with Europe.

Major highway upgrade

The project includes the construction of an 18.9-kilometre, four-lane highway that will divert through traffic away from the capital, easing congestion and improving travel efficiency for both local commuters and international freight.

ADB financing will cover Lot 4, linking Tbilisi Airport to Lochini, and Lot 5, connecting Lochini to Rustavi. The project also includes the construction and upgrading of access and service roads.

ADB Country Director for Georgia Lesley Bearman Lahm said the bypass will help unlock Georgia's strategic location at the crossroads of Asia and Europe by improving connectivity and freight reliability.

Faster transport and safer roads

The new bypass is expected to reduce travel times, lower vehicle operating costs and cut transport-related emissions by allowing traffic to avoid heavily congested urban areas.

The project is also expected to improve road safety by reducing serious crashes while making transport more reliable for freight operators, exporters and the tourism industry.

By strengthening the CAREC Corridor 2, the road will support regional trade, attract investment and improve Georgia's integration into international markets.

Continuing partnership with Georgia

ADB supported the project's technical, economic, financial, environmental and social assessments before approving the loan.

The financing builds on more than US$2.3 billion that ADB has already invested in Georgia's road network, including sections of the East–West Highway, the Kobuleti and Batumi bypasses, the Kvesheti–Kobi Highway, and the Batumi–Sarpi Road.

Since beginning operations in Georgia in 2007, ADB has provided approximately US$6 billion in loans, grants and technical assistance. Under its current five-year country partnership strategy, the Bank is supporting Georgia's efforts to become a greener, more inclusive and better-connected regional gateway through infrastructure investment, policy reforms and regional integration.