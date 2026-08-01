UKMTO reports two tanker incidents off Oman

Reports of two maritime incidents have been received off Oman, including a tanker being struck by an unknown projectile, with no reported casualties or environmental impact.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 12:20 IST
UKMTO reports two tanker incidents off Oman
  • Country:
  • Oman

​The United Kingdom Maritime ​Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on ‌Saturday it ​had received reports of two maritime incidents off Oman, including one in which ‌a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile.

In the first incident, a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 11 nautical ‌miles northeast of Oman's Lima, damaging its engine room ‌and leaving the vessel not under command, UKMTO said. There were no reported casualties nor environmental impact, it added. Later, UKMTO said it had received ⁠a second ​report of ⁠an incident, 21 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Khasab. The master of a ⁠tanker reported seeing a large splash and an explosion in close ​proximity to the vessel, though no damage was reported.

Lima and ⁠Khasab are on Oman's Musandam Peninsula at the entrance to the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, ​a strategic shipping chokepoint through which about a fifth of global oil consumption passes. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz ⁠has faced heightened risks in recent weeks, with vessels reporting security ⁠incidents and some ⁠shipowners adopting additional precautions as Iran and the United States stepped up hostilities.

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