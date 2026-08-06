FTSE 100 slips as Relx weighs; WPP, Persimmon gain after results
The UK's FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2% to 10,867.89 points on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, despite upbeat corporate earnings from Persimmon and WPP.
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- United Kingdom
The UK's FTSE 100 ended lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors weighed a fresh batch of corporate earnings including upbeat reports from housebuilder Persimmon and advertising group WPP. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2% to end the session at 10,867.89 points. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.2% to 24,695.41 points, rising for the fourth consecutive day.