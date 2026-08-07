Yen Soars Amid Weak U.S. Employment Data: A Trigger for Intervention?

In a surprising turn of events, the yen surged against the dollar on Friday after the release of unexpectedly weak U.S. employment figures. The report prompted concerns over potential intervention just days after Japan and the U.S. took joint action to stabilize Japan's currency.

Following the negative jobs data, the dollar fell by up to 1.1%, trading at 157.16, significantly below its 40-year peak of 163.99 reached in July. Speculations abound about potential Japanese intervention, though analysts suggest the jobs data alone might justify selling the dollar.

Economic analysts, including MUFG's senior currency analyst Lee Hardman, emphasized the impact of the drastic payroll miss on the dollar's decline. With nonfarm payrolls dropping by 23,000 in July, expectations for future Federal Reserve actions may fluctuate, possibly triggering a broader dollar selloff.