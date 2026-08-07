U.S. Economy Faces Job Loss Setbacks Amid Rate Hike Debates

The U.S. economy unexpectedly lost jobs in July, sparking debate over the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates. Nonfarm payrolls saw a significant revision downward for the prior two months, questioning the stability of the current job market.

According to the Labor Department's report, although the unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%, the participation rate also sank to a low not seen in over five years. 264,000 Americans exited the labor force last month, contributing to the decline. Economist Christopher Rupkey expressed concern over the labor market hitting the brakes on new hiring.

Last month's payrolls decreased by 23,000 jobs, contrary to Reuters' economists' forecasts of an 80,000 job increase. With large sectors like local government education and retail trade shedding jobs, market analysts are closely watching next week's inflation data, which could heavily influence Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates in September.