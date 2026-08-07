Wall Street Rallies Amid Job Market Surprise

Wall Street's main indexes prepared for an upswing as data revealed an unexpected decline in job numbers, casting doubt on a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in September. Tech stocks surged, with Atlassian and Microchip Tech leading gains. President Trump imposed tariffs to boost domestic production, affecting solar stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:30 IST
Wall Street Rallies Amid Job Market Surprise
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  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's key indexes were set to open higher on Friday following unexpected data showing the U.S. economy shed jobs last month, raising uncertainty about a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in September.

According to a Labor Department report, nonfarm payrolls saw a decrease of 23,000 in July, starkly lower than the projected 80,000 job additions. The unemployment rate improved slightly to 4.1% from June’s 4.2%, while average annual earnings rose 3.2%, falling short of the anticipated 3.5%.

Market strategist Anthony Saglimbene stated, "Even with a negative job print, the job market remains healthy. But it gives the Fed some room to pause in September." Tech stocks soared in premarket trading, with Atlassian and Microchip Tech seeing notable increases. Meanwhile, President Trump’s imposition of tariffs on polysilicon products bolstered solar stocks like First Solar and SolarEdge.

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