Diplomatic Renaissance: Peru and Mexico Mend Fences

In a significant diplomatic development, Peru and Mexico have announced the restoration of their diplomatic relations. The joint statement was issued on Friday, signaling a thaw in tensions between the two nations.

Central to the agreement was the safe-conduct granted to former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, allowing her to travel to Mexico, where she had previously been granted asylum at the Mexican embassy in Lima. Chavez faced conspiracy charges tied to former President Pedro Castillo's controversial effort to dissolve Congress in 2022.

The diplomatic rift had led Peru's Congress to declare Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum a persona non grata. The recent agreement marks a turning point in relations between Peru and Mexico.