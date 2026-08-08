Dollar Dips Amid Unexpected U.S. Job Decline

The dollar weakened against major currencies following an unexpected decline in U.S. employment in July. The Labor Department reported a job loss of 23,000, defying expectations for a gain. This spurred doubts about the economy's strength, affecting the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 01:46 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Unexpected U.S. Job Decline
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The dollar saw a downturn against significant currencies, notably the yen and euro, after U.S. employment figures revealed an unexpected drop in July, intensifying concerns over economic stability and diminishing the prospects for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase.

The U.S. Labor Department reported a loss of 23,000 jobs, contrary to economist predictions of an 80,000 job increase. The news led to the dollar losing recent gains against the yen, slipping to 157.56 yen – a drop of 0.57% – while the euro rose against the dollar.

Market speculation about a potential Fed interest rate hike has shifted, with chances of a September increase lowered to 56%. In response, U.S. Treasury yields dropped, and the dollar index experienced its second consecutive week of decline.

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