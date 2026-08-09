Maruti Suzuki's Bold Roadmap: Seven New SUVs and Green Expansion

Maruti Suzuki targets robust growth with plans for seven new SUVs, capacity expansion, and a foray into biogas production. The company aims to capture the evolving domestic market, expecting India's car industry to hit 6.1 to 6.3 million units by 2030-31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:45 IST
Maruti Suzuki's Bold Roadmap: Seven New SUVs and Green Expansion
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled an ambitious strategy to roll out seven SUVs over the next six years, aiming to cement its dominance in the competitive domestic passenger vehicle sector. This move coincides with the company accelerating its capacity expansion plans, as detailed in its Annual Integrated Report for 2025-26.

In a statement, Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi highlighted the addition of 500,000 manufacturing units for the fiscal year 2026-27 to meet evolving customer expectations. Maruti Suzuki is optimistic about India's burgeoning car market, particularly the revival of small cars, projected to reach 6.3 million units by FY 2030-31, according to Chairman R C Bhargava.

Alongside expanding its vehicle production and SUV lineup, Maruti Suzuki is venturing into alternative fuels with plans to establish four biogas plants at an initial cost of Rs 561 crore. The company views this as a strategic step towards reducing dependence on imported CNG while promoting sustainable energy solutions.

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