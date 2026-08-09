BCCI's Transparent Fitness Protocol Amid Rising Injuries

The BCCI's Centre of Excellence, led by VVS Laxman, emphasizes transparency in communicating players' fitness statuses during rehabilitation to the selection committee amid recent injury concerns. Key discussions with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia focused on managing player well-being while ensuring informed decisions regarding team selections for upcoming series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 15:53 IST
BCCI's Transparent Fitness Protocol Amid Rising Injuries
BCCI's CoE head VVS Laxman (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI's Centre of Excellence, under the leadership of VVS Laxman, is taking strides to ensure transparency in player fitness evaluations. Laxman stated that regular updates on players undergoing rehabilitation are shared with the selection committee and team management, dismissing any opacity in the process.

During a press conference in Bengaluru, Laxman delineated how selectors routinely consult the Centre for fitness assessments before squad decisions. He emphasized that this collaborative approach involves the facility's analysis, which is reviewed by the selection committee chairman and head coaches.

Attending with BCCI president Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized the challenges in pinning down exact fitness statuses weeks ahead of selections, necessitating conditional selections based on player improvements.

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