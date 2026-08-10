Markets Climb Despite Gulf Tensions: Oil and Earnings in Focus
Asian share markets rose alongside Wall Street, buoyed by a soft U.S. jobs report reducing borrowing cost risks. However, halted Gulf peace talks pushed oil prices higher. Analysts anticipate the U.S. July consumer price report, speculating possible Federal Reserve moves. Earnings growth, particularly in AI, continues to bolster S&P 500 gains.
- Country:
- United States
Asian share markets followed Wall Street upwards on Monday, as a weak U.S. jobs report lessened the likelihood of an imminent rise in borrowing costs. Yet, stalled Gulf peace negotiations nudged oil prices higher, with Brent crude increasing by 0.6% to $84.04 a barrel.
In addition, Iran confirmed that a deal with Oman establishing new shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz was nearing completion, insisting the passage would reopen only once the U.S. fulfilled additional conditions. As a result, U.S. crude prices rose by 0.5% to reach $78.56 per barrel.
The anticipation of the U.S. July consumer price report adds another layer of complexity, with expectations of a minor rise potentially influencing Federal Reserve decisions. Meanwhile, positive earnings reports, especially within the AI sector, have bolstered S&P 500 growth, continuing Wall Street's rally.
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