Markets Climb Despite Gulf Tensions: Oil and Earnings in Focus

Asian share markets followed Wall Street upwards on Monday, as a weak U.S. jobs report lessened the likelihood of an imminent rise in borrowing costs. Yet, stalled Gulf peace negotiations nudged oil prices higher, with Brent crude increasing by 0.6% to $84.04 a barrel.

In addition, Iran confirmed that a deal with Oman establishing new shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz was nearing completion, insisting the passage would reopen only once the U.S. fulfilled additional conditions. As a result, U.S. crude prices rose by 0.5% to reach $78.56 per barrel.

The anticipation of the U.S. July consumer price report adds another layer of complexity, with expectations of a minor rise potentially influencing Federal Reserve decisions. Meanwhile, positive earnings reports, especially within the AI sector, have bolstered S&P 500 growth, continuing Wall Street's rally.