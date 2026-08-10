Asian Markets Surge as Treasury Yields Drop Amid Oil Price Uptick

Asian markets reached new highs following a U.S. jobs report that eased fears of immediate borrowing cost hikes. The Gulf talks' lack of progress nudged oil prices up, with a key waterway still restricted. Wall Street continued its upward rally, reflecting optimistic earnings forecasts, particularly in technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 08:39 IST
Asian Markets Surge as Treasury Yields Drop Amid Oil Price Uptick
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Asian markets soared alongside Wall Street as a softer U.S. jobs report alleviated fears of sudden increases in borrowing costs. However, oil prices saw a rise due to stalled Gulf peace talks.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial point of contention, with Iran finalizing a deal with Oman but keeping the waterway restricted until U.S. conditions are met. Brent and U.S. crude prices witnessed upticks as a result.

Wall Street's momentum pushed Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's markets upward while European futures dipped slightly. Despite mixed inflation data in China, U.S. earnings reports, especially in the AI sector, highlighted strong growth.

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