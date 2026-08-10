Tensions Rise as South Korea and the US Launch Major Military Drills

South Korea and the United States have embarked on significant joint military drills scheduled from August 17 to 27, aimed at countering threats like drones, GPS disruptions, and cyberattacks. The drills are a response to North Korea's advancing military capabilities, officials have reported.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will test operations while supporting South Korea's emergency readiness training. Colonel Ryan Donald of the Combined Forces Command highlighted that the exercise reflects the evolving nature of warfare, incorporating unmanned systems and electronic warfare.

The drills focus solely on defenses related to the Korean Peninsula, involving about 18,000 South Korean troops. Despite their defensive nature, North Korea views these exercises as provocations, as tensions remain high due to its ongoing missile developments and strained inter-Korean relations.