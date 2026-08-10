BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticizes Congress Over Tarun Tejpal Rape Case Verdict

In a scathing public address on Monday, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the Congress party for its historical associations with former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal. Tejpal was recently found guilty by the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court in a 2013 rape case and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Trivedi reproached Congress for their silence following the conviction, citing past instances where Tejpal received support from the party's leaders. He recalled a 2004 incident where Sonia Gandhi, then UPA leader, requested UPA's Finance Minister P Chidambaram to ensure non-harassment of Tehelka and its financer.

Accusing the Congress of biased oversight, Trivedi pointed out their alleged neglect in tabling the Justice Phukan Commission report related to Tehelka's controversial sting operation. He emphasized the BJP government's efforts to revisit the case, demanding clarity on Congress' alleged partisan complicity.