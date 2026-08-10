BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticizes Congress Over Tarun Tejpal Rape Case Verdict

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress for its alleged connections with former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, recently sentenced to 10 years for a 2013 rape. Trivedi questioned Congress' silence post-verdict, highlighting its historical links with Tejpal. He also addressed the inaction over the Justice Phukan Commission report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:57 IST
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticizes Congress Over Tarun Tejpal Rape Case Verdict
BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing public address on Monday, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the Congress party for its historical associations with former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal. Tejpal was recently found guilty by the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court in a 2013 rape case and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Trivedi reproached Congress for their silence following the conviction, citing past instances where Tejpal received support from the party's leaders. He recalled a 2004 incident where Sonia Gandhi, then UPA leader, requested UPA's Finance Minister P Chidambaram to ensure non-harassment of Tehelka and its financer.

Accusing the Congress of biased oversight, Trivedi pointed out their alleged neglect in tabling the Justice Phukan Commission report related to Tehelka's controversial sting operation. He emphasized the BJP government's efforts to revisit the case, demanding clarity on Congress' alleged partisan complicity.

TRENDING

1
ICC Faces Backlash for Last-Minute World Cup Format Change

ICC Faces Backlash for Last-Minute World Cup Format Change

International
2
Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin

Weatherald Gears Up for Memorable Home Test in Darwin

Global
3
Wall Street's Tepid Opening Amid Global Uncertainty

Wall Street's Tepid Opening Amid Global Uncertainty

United States
4
A7A5: Russia's Dominance in Non-Dollar Stablecoin Market

A7A5: Russia's Dominance in Non-Dollar Stablecoin Market

Russia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026