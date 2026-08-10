Tobacco Farmers Ignite Protests Over Unfair Pricing in Swabi

Tobacco growers, joined by political and social organizations, staged a protest outside the Swabi Press Club, decrying the purchase of tobacco at rates as low as PKR 350 per kilogram, despite the Pakistan Tobacco Board setting the price at PKR 750 per kg.

In a symbolic act of defiance, local farmer and former ANP district leader Haji Tameez Khan burned 500 kilograms of tobacco outside the club. 'I have not burnt tobacco today; I have burnt the blood of my children,' Khan exclaimed, emphasizing the financial distress faced by growers who still owe substantial debts to suppliers and laborers.

With production costs at PKR 750 per kg, Khan criticized buyers offering just PKR 350, threatening further protests if fair prices are not met. He implored the Pakistan Tobacco Board to enforce the official rate, warning that the unrest could escalate, mobilizing more support from the district, as documented by The Express Tribune.