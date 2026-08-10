Athawale Urges for Bipartisan Consensus in Parliament Amidst Ruckus

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday emphasized the need for a halt to disruptions in Parliament, urging the political arena to focus on significant bills such as the delimitation and women's reservation bills. He stated that these legislations should be enacted through mutual agreement, and political gamesmanship should be avoided.

In a conversation with ANI, Athawale mentioned, 'I see little chance of the delimitation and women's reservation bills being presented in this parliamentary session. It's crucial for delimitation to take place with general consent. Political squabbling must cease to allow substantial discussion to occur.'

Simultaneously, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi voiced concerns that the government has yet to provide an official response regarding Home Minister Amit Shah's parliamentary statement on the handling of student protests on July 20. He also noted the absence of clarity on the debate over alleged misuse of funds by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust.

Countering opposition claims, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government is prepared for a comprehensive debate on student-related issues, emphasizing the need for uninterrupted sessions to allow the Home Minister's response. Rijiju said, 'The government's intent for a full discussion is clear, and it's vital that opposition members listen attentively.'