European Markets Hold Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Data Watch

The European stock market benchmark, STOXX 600, steadied around a record high on Monday amid continued uncertainty in the Middle East that keeps oil prices elevated. As the market anticipates a week full of economic data releases, including U.S. consumer price figures, investors remain cautious.

Europe's technology sector saw a 1% increase, led by Infineon Technologies' 3.8% rise after announcing a share buyback program. Economic developments and potential shifts in interest rates keep investors on edge. In contrast, media stocks fell, with declines from companies such as WPP and Publicis Group.

Investors are particularly focused on U.S. CPI data to be released Wednesday, which could influence interest rate outlooks and market dynamics. Meanwhile, negotiations over the strategic Strait of Hormuz continue to draw attention, as the region’s energy sector closes up 0.5%.