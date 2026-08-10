China Imposes 54.3% Security Deposits on US and Mexican Pecans

In a significant trade development, China's Commerce Ministry has declared the imposition of a 54.3% security deposit on pecans imported from the United States and Mexico. This decision, announced on Monday, is set to take effect on Tuesday.

The ministry stated that imports of pecans from these countries have inflicted 'substantial damage' on China's domestic pecan industry, prompting the protective measure.

This move is likely to impact trade relations and pecan pricing, with China seeking to safeguard its local producers amidst growing import challenges.