Centre Details Key Schemes for Economic Empowerment of Minorities

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is implementing a range of schemes focused on education, skills, employment, infrastructure and affordable credit for India's six centrally notified minority communities, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju has informed the Rajya Sabha. The programmes cover Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims, Parsis and Sikhs across the country, including beneficiaries in West Bengal, without making topographic conditions a determining factor for access.

The government's support is spread across three major areas through Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS), Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and concessional credit schemes offered through the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC). Together, these initiatives address livelihood opportunities, education, entrepreneurship, community facilities and access to finance for eligible members of minority communities.

PM VIKAS Brings Five Earlier Livelihood Schemes Under One Programme

PM VIKAS is an integrated Central Sector Scheme created by combining five earlier livelihood programmes of the Ministry — Seekho Aur Kamao, USTTAD, Hamari Dharohar, Nai Roshni and Nai Manzil. Bringing these programmes together provides a common framework for supporting education, skill development and employment opportunities among minority communities.

The scheme has four components covering Skilling and Training, Women Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Education, and Infrastructure Development. Infrastructure requirements can also be addressed through convergence with PMJVK wherever needed, linking individual capacity-building efforts with facilities that can support communities at a broader level.

Women's leadership and entrepreneurship form a dedicated part of PM VIKAS, while its skilling and education components are designed to help beneficiaries develop capabilities that can translate into employment and livelihood opportunities.

PMJVK Supports Health, Education and Community Infrastructure

Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram operates as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for developing community infrastructure in Minority Concentration Areas across India. Projects can be taken up in sectors that directly affect access to essential services and quality of life, including health, education, skill development, drinking water and sanitation.

The programme also covers women-centric projects, sports facilities, renewable energy and other forms of community infrastructure. Its focus on physical and social infrastructure allows the government to address development requirements in areas with concentrations of minority populations rather than limiting assistance to individual beneficiaries.

For states such as West Bengal, these schemes operate alongside financing programmes that can provide eligible individuals with access to concessional credit for economic activities.

NMDFC Credit Available for Families Earning Up to Rs 8 Lakh

NMDFC provides concessional financing to eligible people from the six notified minority communities, including those living in hill areas. Eligibility differs according to the credit line under which financial assistance is sought, allowing the corporation to serve households across different income levels.

Under Credit Line-1, applicants with annual family income of up to Rs 3 lakh can qualify for financial assistance under NMDFC schemes. Credit Line-2 extends eligibility to people with annual family income of up to Rs 8 lakh, widening access to concessional financing for minority beneficiaries seeking support for eligible economic activities.

NMDFC delivers these credit schemes through State Channelising Agencies nominated by State Governments and Union Territory Administrations. In West Bengal, the West Bengal Minorities Development & Finance Corporation serves as the designated agency responsible for implementing NMDFC schemes for eligible beneficiaries, including minority communities living in hill areas, according to the prescribed guidelines.

The combination of skill development, education, entrepreneurship support, community infrastructure and concessional finance gives minority beneficiaries access to different forms of assistance depending on their requirements. The details were provided by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.