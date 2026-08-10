Jiyo Parsi Scheme Records 534 Births, Government Spends Rs 37.43 Crore

The Jiyo Parsi scheme has recorded 534 births in the Parsi community since 2014-15, offering encouraging signs for efforts to address the community's declining population, according to information shared by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. Since the scheme was introduced in 2013, the government has spent Rs 37.43 crore on its various components, covering fertility-related medical support, community health initiatives and awareness activities.

Under the Medical component of Jiyo Parsi, a cumulative 582 beneficiaries from the Parsi community have received financial assistance since the scheme's inception. The assistance covers treatment related to infertility, childbearing, childbirth and post-natal care, addressing some of the financial and medical challenges faced by couples seeking to have children.

More Than 1,000 Beneficiaries Supported Through Community Health

Apart from fertility and childbirth-related assistance, Jiyo Parsi includes a Health of Community component that provides financial support for eligible healthcare needs. Since 2018-19, a cumulative 1,055 beneficiaries have received assistance through this part of the programme, expanding the scheme beyond fertility treatment to address health concerns within the community.

The government said independent third-party evaluation studies have found the scheme successful in meeting its targets. The 534 births reported since 2014-15 are being seen as a positive outcome for a community that has faced concerns over its shrinking population, with the programme combining financial assistance and healthcare support with efforts to encourage eligible Parsi couples to consider parenthood.

Community Health Receives Largest Share in Recent Years

Government expenditure figures for the last three financial years show that the Health of Community component received the largest allocation among the three listed areas. In 2023-24, Rs 2.53 crore was provided for community health, compared with Rs 0.11 crore for the Medical component and Rs 0.10 crore for advocacy activities.

Spending on community health increased to Rs 2.66 crore in 2024-25 and further to Rs 2.93 crore in 2025-26. Medical assistance stood at Rs 0.39 crore in 2024-25 before coming down to Rs 0.24 crore in 2025-26, while expenditure on advocacy increased from Rs 0.06 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 0.29 crore in 2025-26.

Across these three financial years, the figures indicate that Rs 8.12 crore was provided under the Health of Community component, Rs 0.74 crore under Medical and Rs 0.45 crore for advocacy, taking the combined expenditure under these components during the period to Rs 9.31 crore.

Workshops and Registration Drives Expand Scheme Outreach

Awareness activities remain another part of the Jiyo Parsi programme, with the government undertaking publicity campaigns to reach more members of the community and explain the support available under the scheme. Workshops, interaction sessions, registration drives and bio-authentication drives are organised as part of these outreach efforts.

Information about implementation of Jiyo Parsi is also disseminated every month through major Parsi newspapers, giving community members regular access to details about the programme and its benefits. The advocacy component does not provide direct financial assistance to individual beneficiaries, with its expenditure focused on publicity, awareness and outreach.

Introduced in 2013, Jiyo Parsi was designed as a focused intervention for the Parsi community at a time when its declining population had become a major demographic concern. The combination of medical assistance, broader community healthcare and sustained outreach has made the programme a significant government initiative focused on supporting Parsi families and encouraging population stabilisation.