Mauritius: Gateway for GIFT City Investments into Africa

During a recent event, Mauritius' Minister of Industry, Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea, emphasized the strategic role Mauritius can play for Indian investors aiming to expand into African markets. He pointed out that family offices from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) can deploy their investments through Mauritius to tap into opportunities across Africa.

Minister Meea announced that a new industry bill is set to streamline these investments, leveraging Mauritius' memberships in regional economic blocs such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). These affiliations, coupled with double taxation avoidance treaties, render Mauritius a favorable passage for Indian companies seeking expansive African market access.

Data from the High Commission of India underscores the robust trade relations between India and Mauritius. India stands as one of the top trading partners for Mauritius, with significant exports in pharmaceuticals, motor vehicles, and raw materials. The implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) further enhances trade opportunities, with a noteworthy increase in tariff lines since its inception.