Oil Price Surge Fuels Wall Street's Uncertainty Amid Global Developments

Wall Street experienced a subdued session as global events, notably in the Middle East, influenced market movements. Investors closely followed oil price trends and awaited crucial inflation data amidst geopolitical developments. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's future rate decisions remain in focus amid mixed economic signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:00 IST
Oil Price Surge Fuels Wall Street's Uncertainty Amid Global Developments
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  • Iran

On Monday, Wall Street's main indexes were relatively flat after a significant rally, with the S&P 500 and Dow reaching record highs. Investors are keenly watching Middle East developments, particularly Iran's stance on the Strait of Hormuz and its effects on oil prices, while anticipating vital inflation data and corporate earnings.

Brent crude saw a 4% rise, fueled by Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This added to inflationary concerns, complicating the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, especially as Fed Chair Kevin Warsh provides limited forward guidance amid mixed job market reports.

The S&P 500 energy index rose 3.3%, contrasting with declines in real estate and utilities. Notably, Apple's shares fell 2% due to a stock downgrade, and Intel's $15 billion stock offering led to a 3.2% decline. JP Morgan remains optimistic, raising its S&P 500 year-end target to 8,000 as attention turns to semiconductor and tech sector earnings.

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