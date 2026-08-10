Market Jitters: Federal Reserve and Iran Tensions Under Scrutiny

On Monday, European shares and major Wall Street indexes saw declines amid market anxieties centered on Federal Reserve interest rate projections and a potential agreement between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices surged as Iran demanded several conditions be met before reopening the strategic waterway. Wall Street reflected the tension: The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.12%, Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.17%, while the S&P 500 managed a modest upward tick of 0.02%.

Attention now turns to critical data releases, including the U.S. inflation reading and eurozone employment figures, which are poised to influence the Fed's rate decision-making process. Market participants also closely monitor corporate earnings, which have substantially lifted global indexes to record highs in recent weeks.