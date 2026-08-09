Pilot Under Investigation: Psychoactive Substances Detected
An Air India pilot from a Phuket to New Delhi flight tested positive for psychoactive substances after a sudden altitude loss incident. This triggered further tests and investigations by India's civil aviation ministry.
- Country:
- India
An Air India pilot tested positive for psychoactive substances following a mid-flight incident, India's civil aviation ministry reported Sunday. The pilot from the Phuket to New Delhi flight faced standard initial screening procedures after a sudden loss of altitude during the flight last week.
This initial test result has prompted further laboratory testing to verify the presence of any psychoactive substances conclusively. The incident has raised alarms within the aviation sector, emphasizing the critical importance of adherence to safety and health protocols by flight crew members.
The Indian aviation authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the altitude loss and the pilot's condition. As this incident unfolds, it highlights ongoing safety challenges in the aviation industry.
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