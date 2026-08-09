Air India Flight Investigation: Altitude Drop Probed by AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is examining an Air India flight's sudden altitude loss. The incident, affecting a Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4, resulted in minor injuries. Psychoactive substance tests were conducted on crew members, with further action pending investigation outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:31 IST
Air India Flight Investigation: Altitude Drop Probed by AAIB
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 experienced a sudden drop in altitude, descending approximately 300 feet during cruise before stabilizing and landing safely at its destination. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has classified the occurrence as a Serious Incident, warranting a detailed investigation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation reported on Sunday.

Following the event, which resulted in injuries to a few passengers and cabin crew, both flight crew members were subjected to a mandatory psychoactive substance screening. The initial test of the Pilot-in-Command indicated the need for confirmatory testing. Consequently, samples have been dispatched to a certified laboratory for further analysis, and the final report is anticipated soon.

As a precaution, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has temporarily removed both flight crew members from duty pending the outcome of the investigations. The Ministry emphasizes its commitment to aviation safety, ensuring thorough investigations and adherence to regulations during such incidents. Additional actions will be determined based on the findings of the ongoing inquiry and the confirmatory test results.

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