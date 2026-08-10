Amid escalating tensions, the Russian-held region of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine faced widespread power outages on Monday. Ukrainian forces targeted essential power infrastructure, causing significant disruptions, according to the Russian-appointed local authorities.

Meanwhile, power shortages also struck Russia's Black Sea coast, affecting key areas like the export hub Novorossiysk and the tourist hotspot Gelendzhik. Regional officials informed the public via the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian energy facilities, aiming to impose new economic strains on Russia. This development is part of a broader conflict since Russia's troops advanced into Ukraine in 2022, resulting in relentless repossession assaults on Ukrainian cities.