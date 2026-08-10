Power Struggle: Zaporizhzhia and Black Sea Coasts Without Electricity
Ukrainian attacks have led to significant power outages in the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia region and parts of Russia's Black Sea coast, including Novorossiysk and Gelendzhik. This is part of Kyiv's strategy to impact Russian energy infrastructure, amidst ongoing conflict since Russia's 2022 military incursion into Ukraine.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Amid escalating tensions, the Russian-held region of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine faced widespread power outages on Monday. Ukrainian forces targeted essential power infrastructure, causing significant disruptions, according to the Russian-appointed local authorities.
Meanwhile, power shortages also struck Russia's Black Sea coast, affecting key areas like the export hub Novorossiysk and the tourist hotspot Gelendzhik. Regional officials informed the public via the Telegram messaging app.
Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian energy facilities, aiming to impose new economic strains on Russia. This development is part of a broader conflict since Russia's troops advanced into Ukraine in 2022, resulting in relentless repossession assaults on Ukrainian cities.