Drone Attacks Spark Blaze in Voronezh

A drone attack in Russia's Voronezh region claimed one life and injured two others as falling debris ignited fires at warehouse facilities. Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, announced on Tuesday that Russia's air defense units successfully destroyed 15 drones over the city and five districts.

The drone crash resulted in fires at two warehouses belonging to a large company, with one fire confined to 16,000 square meters, while another covering 20,000 square meters was being tackled by emergency services on the scene. The affected company's identity remains undisclosed by the governor.

In response to the incident, Russian online retailer Wildberries confirmed the evacuation of its logistics facilities in the Voronezh region to comply with safety protocols.