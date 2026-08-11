European Shares Steady Amid Energy Uncertainty and Strong Earnings

European shares saw little movement on Tuesday, staying close to record highs due to optimism about a strong earnings season, which helped offset worries about the uncertain energy supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The pan-European STOXX 600 held steady at 660.51 points, near its all-time high.

Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, commented on the sustainability of earnings momentum amid geopolitical risks. LSEG's data projects a 22% rise in earnings for the second quarter, excluding energy, with growth at 11.5%. Oil saw a 1.2% price firming, with talks between Iran and Oman showing signs of progress.

Concerns over Hormuz-related disruptions affecting energy flow have kept risk appetite cautious. The energy sector rose by 1.7%, and tech shares increased by 1.1%. Meanwhile, European markets are awaiting euro zone employment, GDP data, and U.S. consumer price numbers to determine future interest rate directions.