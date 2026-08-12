Dollar Steadies as Markets Eye U.S. Inflation Data Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East affecting shipping lanes, the dollar inched higher as markets awaited U.S. inflation data. Despite interventions, the yen weakened, while the euro and other currencies showed minor decreases. U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate expectations hinge on upcoming inflation reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:24 IST
Dollar Steadies as Markets Eye U.S. Inflation Data Amid Middle East Tensions
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The dollar edged up in Asian markets on Wednesday, maintaining a cautious increase amid renewed tensions in the Middle East's critical waterways. Currency traders worldwide are keenly anticipating the release of U.S. inflation data, which could provide new direction for the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy.

Despite recent collaborative efforts by U.S. and Japanese authorities to bolster the yen, it dipped 0.1% against the dollar, matching its weakest value this month. Concurrently, the euro recorded a slight fall, slipping 0.1% to $1.1534, whereas the British pound held steady at $1.3505.

The looming U.S. inflation report is this week's highlight for the markets, especially following a tepid jobs report and a guarded press conference by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. Speculation on future interest rate moves continue as traders and analysts focus on economic indicators for clues.

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