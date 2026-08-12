Amit Shah Calls for Open Dialogue on NEET Protests amid Parliament Standoff

Union Home Minister Amit Shah invites a thorough discussion in Parliament on the NEET protests, urging the Opposition to engage in dialogue. Shah emphasizes the government's willingness to address all concerns and answer questions related to the student demonstrations and police actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:21 IST
Amit Shah Calls for Open Dialogue on NEET Protests amid Parliament Standoff
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a plea for cooperation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called upon the Opposition to participate in a detailed discussion in Parliament concerning the NEET paper leak protests. Speaking to reporters, Shah asserted the government's readiness to engage in dialogue, urging the Opposition to submit a formal request for debate.

Shah criticized the use of terms like 'fugitive' in political discourse and accused the Opposition of stalling Parliament proceedings. He proposed a debate schedule commencing at 3:00 PM, where he committed to answering all raised queries, reiterating that the government has nothing to conceal regarding police actions against student demonstrators.

The ongoing tension between the government and the Opposition has repeatedly disrupted Parliament sessions. While the Opposition demands accountability, notably from Shah, over alleged police excesses, Shah counters that the impasse is fueled by the Opposition's reluctance to engage constructively in Parliament.

TRENDING

1
Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

India
2
Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Global
3
Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026