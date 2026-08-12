Amit Shah Calls for Open Dialogue on NEET Protests amid Parliament Standoff

In a plea for cooperation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called upon the Opposition to participate in a detailed discussion in Parliament concerning the NEET paper leak protests. Speaking to reporters, Shah asserted the government's readiness to engage in dialogue, urging the Opposition to submit a formal request for debate.

Shah criticized the use of terms like 'fugitive' in political discourse and accused the Opposition of stalling Parliament proceedings. He proposed a debate schedule commencing at 3:00 PM, where he committed to answering all raised queries, reiterating that the government has nothing to conceal regarding police actions against student demonstrators.

The ongoing tension between the government and the Opposition has repeatedly disrupted Parliament sessions. While the Opposition demands accountability, notably from Shah, over alleged police excesses, Shah counters that the impasse is fueled by the Opposition's reluctance to engage constructively in Parliament.