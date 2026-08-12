Nigeria Accelerates Electric Vehicle Adoption with Tax Waivers

Nigeria has approved tax waivers for nearly 4,000 electric vehicles in the first half of the year to promote EV adoption, despite electricity shortages. The government aims for EVs to constitute 60% of its vehicle fleet by 2050 as part of its Energy Transition Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:31 IST
Nigeria Accelerates Electric Vehicle Adoption with Tax Waivers
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria has taken a significant step towards greener transportation by approving tax waivers for approximately 4,000 electric vehicles in the first half of the year. The government aims to boost EV adoption under a new program, as outlined in the nation's 2022 Energy Transition Plan, which projects electric vehicles will comprise 60% of Nigeria's vehicle fleet by 2050.

This initiative represents a dramatic increase from current levels, as official data indicates that EVs presently make up less than 1% of vehicles in Africa's most populous nation. The approval of tax reductions, including eliminating value-added tax and import duties, comes at a crucial time following the removal of a petrol subsidy in 2023, which has spurred heightened interest in electric motorcycles, cars, and buses.

Despite these efforts, Nigeria's electric vehicle market faces infrastructural and economic challenges, heavily influenced by an unreliable power grid that forces EV charging stations and dealerships to rely on backup generators. Encouragingly, solutions such as extended-range EVs and the development of battery-swapping networks are gaining traction, offering consumers more flexibility. The burgeoning interest in electrified motorcycles and three-wheelers could potentially expedite the nation's shift toward electric mobility.

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