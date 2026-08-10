Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Nigeria's hopes of participating in the world championships for flag football in Germany this week have been dashed, as the teams were unable to secure visas, according to the International Federation of American Football (IFAF). The event doubles as the first Olympic qualifier ahead of flag football's debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

With Nigeria unable to compete, teams scheduled to face them in the group stage will automatically advance. While the United States, current champions and Olympic hosts, have a guaranteed spot in the Games, Nigeria's path now hinges on achieving a top-two finish at next year's continental championship to gain entry into the Olympic Q-Series, the final qualification phase.

Efforts by IFAF and Nigerian authorities to obtain the necessary documentation proved futile. Despite this setback, Nigeria has been leading Africa's flag football scene, boasting significant representation in international leagues like the NFL.