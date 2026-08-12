Shree TMT Enhances Infrastructure Presence with Prestigious Approvals

In a significant development for infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh, Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., the manufacturer of Shree TMT, has been granted vital approvals by the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). The approvals bolster the company's credentials as a provider of TMT reinforcement steel for major infrastructure projects in the region.

These recognitions complement the company's existing approvals from the Telangana government, cementing its reputation for quality and sustainable manufacturing. The ADCL endorsement qualifies Devashree Ispat as a vendor for essential works in Amaravati, including roads, drains and utility facilities, underlining the stringent quality requirements of such projects.

Additionally, APCRDA has granted its nod for SHREE TMT XTRA 550 reinforcement bars, permitting their use in various grades like Fe550 and Fe550D CRS across ongoing and upcoming projects. This approval, alongside the company’s track record and green certifications such as the GreenPro Ecolabel and a 5-Star Green Steel Rating, highlights Shree TMT's commitment to responsible and environmentally sustainable manufacturing.