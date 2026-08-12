Nebius Shatters Revenue Forecasts Amid AI Boom
Nebius surpassed quarterly revenue expectations driven by booming demand for AI infrastructure. The cloud-computing company's revenue soared as customer demand surged, contributing to a share increase of over 17%. With sizable contracts, including deals worth over $1 billion each, Nebius is well-positioned for future growth.
- Country:
- United States
Nebius exceeded revenue projections for the quarter, riding the wave of escalating demand for AI infrastructure. Consequently, shares of the cloud-computing firm surged by over 17% in early trading on Wednesday.
The company's main AI cloud unit saw a nearly sixfold revenue increase, driving total sales to $582.3 million, surpassing projections of $572.75 million. CEO Arkady Volozh attributed this boost to converting growing demand into profitable growth.
With strong client demand, Nebius secured four contracts averaging over $1 billion each and increased its capital expenditures to $5.7 billion. The firm anticipates over $9 billion in customer prepayments this year and has set a new target of 5 gigawatts for contracted power by the end of 2026.
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