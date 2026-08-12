Nebius Surges on AI Demand: Quarterly Revenue Skyrockets
Nebius significantly exceeded quarterly revenue estimates due to soaring demand for its AI infrastructure. The cloud-computing company experienced a revenue rise nearly six-fold in its AI cloud unit, pushing overall sales to $582.3 million. Investments in GPUs and data-center expansion reflect Nebius's anticipation of continued demand.
- Country:
- United States
Nebius has reported quarterly revenue results that surpassed analyst expectations, driven by an increased demand for its AI infrastructure. The company's shares soared over 15% in premarket trading following the news.
The AI cloud unit's revenue expanded nearly six-fold to $582.3 million for the second quarter ending in June, outstripping the estimated $572.75 million. Nebius’s success mirrors a trend observed in other firms like the larger competitor, CoreWeave, reflecting sustained demand for AI capabilities.
CEO Arkady Volozh emphasized the firm's transformation of incoming interest into profitable growth. With capital expenditures around $5.7 billion for the quarter, exceeding analyst projections, Nebius is focused on building potential future contract opportunities.
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