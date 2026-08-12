Market Surge: AI Boosts S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday as investors considered stable inflation data. Positive earnings reports from AI infrastructure firms also fueled the gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest increase as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced notable rises at the start of trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:04 IST
Market Surge: AI Boosts S&P 500 and Nasdaq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday morning, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced a boost at opening, driven by investors reacting to stable inflation data.

Additional positive momentum came from the favorable earnings reports of AI infrastructure companies, contributing to the uptick.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight rise, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked significant upward movement, reflecting market optimism.

TRENDING

1
Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

India
2
Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil
3
Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

India
4
GMS Greenlights Responsible Recycling for Sanctioned Oil Tankers

GMS Greenlights Responsible Recycling for Sanctioned Oil Tankers

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026