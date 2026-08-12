Global Stocks Rally Amid Stable US Inflation and Rising Oil Prices

Global stocks and oil prices gained on Wednesday following anticipated U.S. inflation data releases. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a minor increase of 0.1%, aligning with economist predictions. Meanwhile, traders continue to expect the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions to remain steady.

Concurrently, markets are closely monitoring ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the Iran conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials clarified that no ceasefire extension talks with the US were underway. Despite recent tensions and attacks, investor confidence remains strong, with global stocks nearing record highs.

Oil markets experienced price hikes, with U.S. crude reaching $83.71 per barrel. Although international currencies fluctuated mildly post-inflation data, commodities like gold and silver saw notable increases. The unwavering investor calm hints at expectations of gradual de-escalation in geopolitical tensions.