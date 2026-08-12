Global Stocks Rally Amid Stable US Inflation and Rising Oil Prices

Global stocks rose after US inflation data met expectations, influencing traders to maintain their bets on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hold. Oil prices climbed due to the lack of new ceasefire agreements between Iran and the US. Investors remained calm as markets hit near-record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:32 IST
Global Stocks Rally Amid Stable US Inflation and Rising Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Global stocks and oil prices gained on Wednesday following anticipated U.S. inflation data releases. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a minor increase of 0.1%, aligning with economist predictions. Meanwhile, traders continue to expect the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions to remain steady.

Concurrently, markets are closely monitoring ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the Iran conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials clarified that no ceasefire extension talks with the US were underway. Despite recent tensions and attacks, investor confidence remains strong, with global stocks nearing record highs.

Oil markets experienced price hikes, with U.S. crude reaching $83.71 per barrel. Although international currencies fluctuated mildly post-inflation data, commodities like gold and silver saw notable increases. The unwavering investor calm hints at expectations of gradual de-escalation in geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

India
2
Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil
3
Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

India
4
GMS Greenlights Responsible Recycling for Sanctioned Oil Tankers

GMS Greenlights Responsible Recycling for Sanctioned Oil Tankers

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026