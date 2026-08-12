Market Reaction: U.S. Stocks Respond to July Inflation Data

U.S. stock index futures tempered advances on Wednesday as the financial world digested a Labor Department report. The report highlighted that inflation figures for July were mostly in line with experts' forecasts.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a consistent 3.4% annual rise, perfectly matching the expectations of economists surveyed by Reuters. Additionally, the monthly CPI indicated a 0.1% increase, again reflecting prior estimates.

Excluding the typically erratic food and energy sectors, the core CPI rose by an anticipated 2.5% annually and 0.2% monthly. The market showed a controlled response: by 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis increased 134 points, S&P 500 E-minis added 28.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis surged 249.75 points.