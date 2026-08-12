Ayush Ministry Pushes Wider Use of Hindi for Public Outreach

The Ministry of Ayush has called for wider and more meaningful use of Hindi in government communication, public outreach and the sharing of traditional healthcare knowledge, with Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav stressing that the language should become a practical tool for connecting government initiatives with people across the country.

Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, chaired the third meeting of the Ministry's Hindi Advisory Committee at Kartavya Bhawan-I in New Delhi. Members of Parliament Rahul Singh Lodhi and Gyaneshwar Patil attended the meeting along with Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, committee members and senior officials from the Ministry and its subordinate institutions.

Hindi Seen as a Tool for Better Public Communication

Addressing the committee, Jadhav described it as more than a body created to fulfil official requirements, saying its work can help strengthen Hindi as a language of public welfare, government communication and everyday administration. He encouraged officials and employees to increase the use of Hindi in routine work so that communication with citizens becomes easier to understand and more accessible.

Linking the discussion with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision, Jadhav spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on preserving and promoting Indian languages. He said the Prime Minister's use of Hindi at national and international platforms has helped the language gain greater visibility and recognition outside India as well.

Indian Languages Can Take Ayush Knowledge to More People

The discussion also focused on the special role Indian languages can play in the Ayush sector, where systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy are rooted in India's traditional knowledge and are attracting growing interest worldwide.

Committee members discussed ways to make Ayush research, scientific literature, government schemes, achievements and public health information more widely available in Hindi and other Indian languages. Expanding such material beyond English could help people understand Ayush practices, programmes and research in languages they use in everyday life.

Ministry Expands Hindi Use Across Digital and Official Platforms

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha shared details of the Ministry's efforts to increase Hindi usage in official correspondence, publications, websites, social media and public relations activities. Training programmes, workshops and incentive schemes are also being used to encourage employees and officers to conduct more of their work in Hindi.

The Ministry released its Hindi house journal, Apratim Ayush, during the meeting. Deputy Director Purnima Bose welcomed the participants, while Assistant Director Dr. Prakash Kumar conducted the proceedings. Non-official members Markandey Rai, Thinles Dorje, Sunil Mehru, Ramya Krishna Kanaparthi and Hemchandra Vaidya also attended the meeting.