ExxonMobil Uses AI to Unlock New Oil Prospects in Guyana

Artificial intelligence is becoming a bigger part of Guyana's rapidly expanding oil industry, with ExxonMobil identifying four new exploration opportunities within the Stabroek Block after applying AI tools to historical discoveries, drilling results and extensive subsurface data.

The development shows how digital technology is changing offshore exploration, where companies traditionally spend considerable time processing seismic information and evaluating geological structures before deciding where to drill. Advanced analytics, machine learning, high-performance computing and newer seismic imaging techniques can process enormous datasets faster, helping geoscientists identify patterns and prospects that might be difficult to detect through conventional analysis alone.

For Guyana, the technology is arriving during an important period of production growth. The country is targeting crude output of 1.3 million barrels per day by 2027 and 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030, creating pressure to develop resources efficiently while expanding drilling, production facilities and supporting infrastructure.

AI Takes a Bigger Role in Offshore Exploration

ExxonMobil's use of AI extends beyond the four newly identified opportunities. In May 2026, Vice President of Exploration John Ardill confirmed that the company was increasing its use of deep learning, machine learning and high-performance computing to analyse seismic information and locate hydrocarbon prospects that had previously been more challenging to evaluate.

Such technologies can give exploration teams another layer of information when assessing complex offshore geology, potentially improving decisions about where capital and drilling resources should be deployed. Better interpretation of existing data could also help companies reduce unnecessary exploration costs while increasing the value generated from information collected during earlier campaigns.

New Drilling Keeps Stabroek Activity Moving

Digital exploration is developing alongside physical drilling activity in Guyana's Exclusive Economic Zone. ExxonMobil has started new operations that include the Whiptail development well and the Rockhead-1 exploration well, adding to an offshore programme that continues to expand as the company assesses future production opportunities.

Earlier in 2026, ExxonMobil sought environmental approval for the Haimara gas-condensate development. A proposed 35-well drilling campaign covering 2028 to 2033 provides another indication that exploration and development could remain active well beyond Guyana's current production expansion.

The combination of drilling and more sophisticated data analysis is also opening commercial opportunities beyond major oil producers, particularly for AI developers, seismic specialists, engineering companies, digital technology firms and oilfield service providers capable of supporting increasingly data-intensive offshore operations.

Georgetown Event to Put Technology and Investment in Focus

The growing role of technology in Guyana's energy sector will feature in discussions surrounding the Caribbean Energy Week 2027 Guyana In-Country Launch, scheduled for September 1, 2026, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

Operators, investors, technology companies, geoscience specialists and regulators are expected to use the gathering to examine new projects, investment opportunities and technological developments ahead of Caribbean Energy Week 2027 next July.

Guyana's Oil Growth Creates a Wider Technology Market

Returning for its second edition, Caribbean Energy Week is positioning technology alongside investment and project development as a central part of the region's evolving energy conversation. Guyana's expanding upstream sector provides a particularly visible example of that shift as exploration becomes increasingly connected with computing power and sophisticated data interpretation.

ExxonMobil's latest AI-supported prospects suggest that the next stage of Guyana's oil story may depend not only on how many wells companies can drill, but also on how effectively they can understand the huge volumes of geological data already available to them.