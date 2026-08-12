Foxconn Reaches New Heights with Record Second Quarter Profits Amid AI Boom

Foxconn reported a record net profit of NT$59.97 billion (USD 1.86 billion) for the second quarter, marking a 35% increase from a year ago, driven by strong demand for AI infrastructure. The company's revenue was boosted by its cloud and networking products, which comprised over half of its earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:13 IST
Foxconn Reaches New Heights with Record Second Quarter Profits Amid AI Boom
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Foxconn, the world-renowned electronics manufacturer, has reported a record-breaking net profit of NT$59.97 billion (USD 1.86 billion) for the second quarter, representing a significant 35% increase compared to the previous year. According to a report by Focus Taiwan, the company's remarkable performance was primarily driven by an increased demand for AI infrastructure, with cloud and networking products contributing to more than half of its income.

The increase in net profit was not just year-on-year; there was also a 20% rise from the previous quarter. Earnings per share for this period rose to NT$4.27 (USD 0.133), up from NT$3.19 (USD 0.099) a year earlier, signifying robust growth. Foxconn's consolidated sales for the quarter climbed 41% year-on-year to NT$2.53 trillion (USD 78.56 billion). Notably, the cloud and networking sector accounted for 51% of total revenue, up from 48% in the previous quarter, highlighting the division's expanding influence.

Despite the positives, Foxconn's gross margin saw a slight decrease to 6.12% from 6.33% a year earlier. Meanwhile, the net margin stood at 2.37%, marginally higher than the first quarter. Overall, Foxconn’s results underscore the rising importance of its cloud and networking business in the wake of the AI expansion, reflecting a strategic focus that continues to yield impressive returns.

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