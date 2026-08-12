International Troops to Verify Disarmament in Lebanon: A Collaborative Effort

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel and Lebanon have shortlisted four countries—Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and Indonesia—to potentially contribute to a verification mechanism ensuring Hezbollah's disarmament. This step follows U.S.-mediated talks aimed at implementing a June agreement tying Israeli withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament.

The negotiations in Rome last week have opened discussions on how these nations could participate by defining the scope of this mechanism, overseeing its implementation, or contributing troops for disarmament inspections. Sources familiar with the situation have expressed cautious optimism about the prospects of this initiative.

The proposed mechanism would involve inspections in southern Lebanese villages to ensure the absence of weapons, with Israel insisting on searches of private homes. While Lebanon's army has resisted such searches, fearing increased tensions, a collaborative framework under Lebanese invitation and endorsed by Israel might emerge as the strategic path forward.