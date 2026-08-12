International Troops to Verify Disarmament in Lebanon: A Collaborative Effort

Israel and Lebanon are considering foreign troop deployment to verify Hezbollah's disarmament, with potential contributions from Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and Indonesia. The discussions, mediated by the U.S., aim to ensure security in southern Lebanon, involving inspection of private homes to confirm disarmament as part of a peace framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 22:39 IST
International Troops to Verify Disarmament in Lebanon: A Collaborative Effort
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  • Lebanon

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel and Lebanon have shortlisted four countries—Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and Indonesia—to potentially contribute to a verification mechanism ensuring Hezbollah's disarmament. This step follows U.S.-mediated talks aimed at implementing a June agreement tying Israeli withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament.

The negotiations in Rome last week have opened discussions on how these nations could participate by defining the scope of this mechanism, overseeing its implementation, or contributing troops for disarmament inspections. Sources familiar with the situation have expressed cautious optimism about the prospects of this initiative.

The proposed mechanism would involve inspections in southern Lebanese villages to ensure the absence of weapons, with Israel insisting on searches of private homes. While Lebanon's army has resisted such searches, fearing increased tensions, a collaborative framework under Lebanese invitation and endorsed by Israel might emerge as the strategic path forward.

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